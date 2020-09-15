Take a virtual cooking class today with Jay Ducote (and pick up his new cookbook while you’re at it)

Local chef and radio host Jay Ducote will be hosting a virtual cooking show from Pointe Marie, and making some of your favorite barbecue foods. Don’t forget to pick up his new cookbook, Jay Ducote’s Louisiana Outdoor Cooking, which will be officially released on Wednesday, Sept. 16.

The virtual cooking class will be Tuesday, Sept. 15, 4-7:30 p.m. Get tickets for the cooking class here.

Visit an art exhibit for a cause at the Old State Capitol on Thursday

“Passages: an Exhibition of Louisiana Memory by J. K. Lawson” will open Thursday, Sept. 17, at the State Capitol. Pieces shown at the exhibit will be on sale, and sales will benefit Preserve Louisiana, a non-profit dedicated to preserving Louisiana and Baton Rouge’s history.

The opening reception will be Thursday, and doors will open at 6 p.m. Get tickets to the event here.

Experience a local circus with Bayou Cirque

Bayou Cirque will be performing live at GymFit in Baton Rouge this Saturday, but also virtually for those who are interested and want to stay home. You won’t want to miss this colorful show!

The show will be Saturday, Sept. 19, 6-9 p.m. Learn more about the event here.