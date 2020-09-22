Celebrate the Friday opening of The Oasis’ new Bar & Grill

Start the weekend at The Oasis! The mixed-use beach volleyball venue on Burbank Drive is celebrating its newest addition, The Oasis Bar & Grill, and it’s sure to be a great way to spend the Friday night of game-day weekend.

The grand opening is Friday, Sept. 25, from 6 p.m. to close. Find out more about the event on The Oasis’s Facebook page.

Kick off LSU football season Friday with Electric Depot

Electric Depot is hosting its second annual Ultimate Tailgate on Friday for any and all LSU fans. The pop-up “tailgate” will feature more than 20 local makers, and Sweet Baton Rouge will be open for extended hours. Shop your favorite game-day gear and sweets!

The Ultimate Tailgate will be Friday, Sept. 25, 5-8 p.m. See Electric Depot’s Facebook page for more information and a previewed list of vendors.

Rhythm and Brushes combines music, art and food Saturday at Millennial Park

Join Millennial Park for its second Rhythm and Brushes event. Enjoy music, food from Millennial Park’s food trucks and entertainment from comedian Arron “AO” Odom. Ticket purchases include all art supplies needed to paint your own canvas.

This event will be Saturday, Sept. 26, 8-11 p.m. Tickets for the event will be found here.