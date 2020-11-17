Ice Skating on the River at the Raising Cane’s River Center. Photo by Raegan Labat

Keeping up with KINETICS this Friday: Baton Rouge Gallery’s Live Auction is virtual this year

Baton Rouge Gallery’s annual fast-paced art auction will be virtual this year, but still as lively as ever. Bidding will open at $100 for more than 30 pieces of art. The proceeds will go to the artists but also to local galleries and local artist organizations.

The event will be Friday, Nov. 20, at 6:30 p.m. Free registration can be found here.

The 30th Annual Ice Skating on the River is back this weekend

Raising Cane’s River Center will transform into a winter wonderland this Friday, and you don’t want to miss it. Bring the whole family for a chilly adventure as the River Center lays down the ice for the season.

Ice skating will kick off Friday, Nov. 20, and last until Jan. 5.

Find more information on sessions and tickets here.

Celebrate Friendsgiving this Friday

Savor the season with friends at City Slice! The Thanksgiving-themed event will feature $8 holiday cocktails, and food inspired by your favorite holiday dishes, like mac ‘n’ cheese pizza and a smoked turkey sandwich with fries and gravy.

Friendsgiving will be Friday, Nov. 20, 7-11 p.m. Find more information on the event here.