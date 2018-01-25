Professional Athletes Supporting Students is a volunteer network made up of professional athletes and community members, who mentor, motivate and teach area children through sports. Next Wednesday, Jan. 31, help support PASS and its programs by coming out to the Soup and Gumbo Bowl.

The event will feature local entertainment, soup and gumbo tastings, live and silent auctions, and two players from the very first Super Bowl will be serving as co-chairs, former Green Bay Packer Jimmy Taylor and former Kansas City Chief Frank Pitts. PASS will also be holding a drawing for two tickets to next year’s Super Bowl in Atlanta.

Local restaurants, caterers and vendors will prepare the soup and gumbo tastings. The vendor with the best tasting soup/gumbo will be awarded as the night’s MVP.

The event serves as a fundraiser for three programs: PASS the BALL with a Purpose, the PASS Scholarship Initiative and Volunteers in Public Schools-Front Yard Bikes. These programs aim to help children pass their exams, pass school/graduate, and ultimately, pass it on.

The Soup and Gumbo Bowl will be held 6-8:30 p.m. next Wednesday, Jan. 31, at the Renaissance Hotel. Tickets are $35 each and may be purchased here. The Renaissance Hotel is at 7000 Bluebonnet Blvd.