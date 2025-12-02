December 2025’s calendar of can’t-miss events around the Capital Region

All month

Stroll over to Baton Rouge General’s Bluebonnet Campus for its annual Holiday Lights, on display all month long. Looking for more? Head to BREC’s Baton Rouge Zoo for its magical holiday light display in partnership with Our Lady of the Lake Hospital. Every evening, the zoo will transform into a magical wonderland complete with a trail of starry lights. brgeneral.org and brzoo.org

Dec. 2

All aboard the holiday express! The CPKC Holiday Train is making a stop in Baton Rouge to raise money and food for food banks across the nation. Country music singer Dylan Marlowe will perform a live concert on the train. cpkcr.com

Dec. 5

Santa’s taking a brief break from the North Pole to visit the Louisiana Old State Capitol. The annual Santa in the Senate event features Mr. and Mrs. Claus, activities, festive films and more. louisianaoldstatecapitol.org

Dec. 5

Celebrate the holidays with LSU’s annual Candlelight Concert, put on by the College of Music and Dramatic Arts. Held at Broadmoor Baptist Church, the concert features holiday tunes and seasonal sing-alongs by LSU’s A Cappella Choir, Tiger Glee Club, Gospel Choir, Chorale and more. lsu.edu/cmda/events

Dec. 5

Baton Rouge’s annual Festival of Lights returns downtown, bringing holiday cheer to Baton Rougeans. Held in the shadow of a 25-foot Christmas tree adorned with nearly half a million lights, the event offers ice skating, live music, fireworks and more. downtownbatonrouge.org

Dec. 5-7 + 12-14

The 4th annual Listening Room Film Festival put on by Henry Turner Jr.’s Listening Room Museum Foundation returns to showcase works by Southern filmmakers through screenings, musical performances and Q&A’s. htjmuseum.org

Dec. 7

The LSU Rural Life Museum is hosting its annual 19th-century-style Christmas celebration. Complete with authentic storytelling about Cajun Christmas, live music, local artisans, food vendors and more, the event sets the holiday mood with festive historical lessons. lsu.edu/rurallife

Dec. 7

Hosted by the Sistars of Empowerment, the inaugural Louisiana Music & Arts Cultural Festival will showcase the state’s rich heritage of music and culture in a family-friendly event at the Cary Saurage Community Arts Center that brings together local chefs, musicians and artists. sistarsinc.com

Dec. 11

Go back to the ‘70s, ‘80s and ‘90s at the Groovin’ ‘Round the Christmas Tree concert at Manship Theatre. Jam to songs like Bruce Springsteen’s “Santa Claus is Coming to Town,” Donny Hathaway’s “This Christmas” and other classic holiday hits. manshiptheatre.org

Dec. 12-14

Get that last bit of holiday shopping done at the Gonzales Christmas Market held at Lamar Dixon Expo Center. With over 260 different booths filled with a variety of unique gifts, you’re sure to find the perfect present for that special someone. attexpomarket.com

Dec. 13

Warm up your vocal cords for Baton Rouge Symphony Orchestra’s Home for the Holidays sing-along concert. Join the talented musicians for an evening filled with seasonal melodies and other favorites. brso.org

Dec. 13

Join St. Nick and friends at Perkins Rowe for Santa Rocks the Rowe. Attendees can enjoy a holiday dance party with DJ Bob, a live concert from the Baton Rouge Concert Band, face painting, food and more. perkinsrowe.com

Dec. 13 + 14

Gonzales Tanger Outlets invites shoppers to the Baton Rouge Winter Wonderland Craft and Vendor Market. Tackle your gift list while supporting local makers at the outdoor winter shopping extravaganza. hometownvendormarket.com

Dec. 19-21

Get into the Christmas spirit with the Italian folk tale of Amahl & the Night Visitors presented by Opéra Louisiane. Head to Manship Theatre and allow yourself to be whisked away in the classic story of the Magi. operalouisiane.com

Dec. 20

Immerse yourself in the magical world of dancing sugar plum fairies and rat kings at Cangelosi Dance Project’s Holiday Nutcracker. Held at The Dunham

School’s Brown-Holt Theatre, the ballet will come to life through talented local dancers. cangelosidanceproject.com

Dec. 20 + 21

Enjoy a Cajun twist on a holiday tale with Baton Rouge Ballet Theatre’s The Nutcracker – A Tale from the Bayou. The production includes sweeping hand-painted sets, talented youth dancers, professional guests and accompaniment from Baton Rouge Symphony Orchestra. batonrougeballet.org

Dec. 30

Welcome 2026 with downtown’s annual Red Stick Revelry, Baton Rouge’s official New Year’s Eve celebration. The event features live music all night, arts and crafts for kids, stilt walkers and fireworks to ring in the new year. redstickrevelry.com

On the road

New Orleans

Dec. 6: Manning Family Children’s Holiday Parade, nolaholidayparade.com

Dec. 17: Trans Siberian Orchestra, smoothiekingcenter.com

Dec. 19: It’s a Wonderful Life: 1940s Radio Play, nationalww2museum.org

Acadiana

Dec. 5: Festival of Lights, theoilcenter.com

Dec. 7: Sonic Christmas Parade, lafayettetravel.com

Dec. 20: The Creole Nutcracker, heymanncenter.com

This article was originally published in the December 2025 issue of 225 Magazine.