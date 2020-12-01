December 2020 Calendar of Events

Editor’s note: Info is as of press time in mid November. Check with the organizations’ social media pages for the latest updates.

All month

MARKET WATCH

Support the local farmers at the Red Stick Farmers Market as you shop for ingredients for holiday meals. The open-air event boasts an array of local meats, produce and freshly made baked goods. Head to the downtown location on Saturdays or the Pennington Biomedical Research Center location on Thursdays. And after taking a break due to the coronavirus pandemic, the Baton Rouge Arts Market has returned to the downtown market. It will appear three times this month: Dec. 5, 12 and 19. Artists are selling their own creations, including handmade face masks, for all your gift shopping needs. breada.org and artsbr.org

All month

KINGS OF THE JUNGLE

More than 50 illuminated animals and holiday displays line a mile-long trail during Zoolights at BREC’s Baton Rouge Zoo. With huge animals, snowmen, animated structures, a safari photo booth and more presented by Children’s Hospital New Orleans, you won’t want to leave. brzoo.org

5+12

HEY, FIGHTIN’ TIGERS

As football season wraps up, the Tigers’ last games are sure to be eventful. They take on Ole Miss, Coach O’s former school, Dec. 5 in Tiger Stadium. Since the original battle in the Swamp was postponed in October due to the Gators’ coronavirus outbreak, the rivalry moved to Dec. 12 at Florida. lsusports.net

13

ASSEMBLÉ FOR THE BALLET

Although Baton Rouge Ballet’s The Nutcracker – A Tale from the Bayou will look a little different this year, the magic will still be there. In a three-part virtual interactive series, The Nutcracker Sweets makes its Zoom debut. You and your kids can even learn the Sugar Plum Fairy dance from the fairy herself and make crafts. batonrougeballet.org

19

SHOP SMALL

If you’re looking to purchase some hand-made, local goodies to put under the tree this year, head to the MidCity Makers Market. Under string lights at its new location in Electric Depot, artists, makers and bakers will showcase their wares. midcitymakersmarket.com

ALSO THIS MONTH

All month

Running out of quarantine activities? Take up a painting session with your quaran-crew with Painting with a Twist’s Pick Up No-Contact Twist at Home. Each kit has written and videoed instructions, canvases, brushes, napkins, plates and everything else you need for the ultimate activity. paintingwithatwist.com

DEC. 3

Ring in the Christmas spirit in downtown Baton Rouge with cocktails and your favorite handcrafted spirits at Three Roll Estate. Hosted by Kristen Binning Art, you can even bring out your inner artist as you paint the Red Stick’s skyline with a step-by-step lesson from the artist. Find the event on Facebook

DEC. 4

Traveling to Japan for Shirin-Yoku (translated to Forest Bathing) may not be possible right now. But you can soak in the same positive spirit for your mind, body and soul at the LSU AgCenter Botanic Gardens. Scott Courtight, arborist and owner of Trinity Trees, gives his take on natural therapy, with a calming meditation session under the pavilion and through the trails. forestbathingatburden.eventbrite.com

DEC. 5

Come spend the day gazing at the stars at the Louisiana Art & Science Museum. Stargaze and learn about constellations in the Irene W. Pennington Planetarium. lasm.org

DEC. 12

Ever wondered what the sun looks like in Sagittarius? Join the Highland Road Park Observatory as it showcases the sun, seen from three different perspectives: depicted on a white surface and seen directly through optical light and in hydrogen-alpha wavelength. Find the event on Facebook

DEC. 12

Bring out your kiddos to learn how to shred at BREC’s Perkins Road Community Park. Kids will have a hands-on learning session with an instructor on the basics of skateboarding at the 30,000-square-foot skatepark. Pre-registration is required. brec.org

On the Road

New Orleans

Every Tuesday: Virtual Concert: Live from the Jazz Museum Balcony!, Find the event on Facebook

Dec. 1-23, 25-30: Celebration in the Oaks Driving Tour, neworleanscitypark.com

Lafayette

Every Saturday: Lafayette Farmers and Artisans Market at the Horse Farm, marketatthehorsefarm.com

Dec. 12: Art Walk Downtown Lafayette, downtownlafayette.org

MUSIC BEST BETS

DEC. 2

Have a virtual evening at home filled with jazz from pianist and Grammy nominee Jim Brickman. With his virtual at-home show “Comfort and Joy at Home Live!” you can social distance and support the Manship Theatre. manshiptheatre.org

DEC. 3

Cody Canada rocks out at Red Dragon Listening Room. When you go, be sure to listen for fan favorites like “Unglued” and “Inbetweener.” reddragonlr.com

DEC. 6

With a memoir on the way and an album out, TV star, singer and former Skid Row frontman Sebastian Bach is taking over the stage at the Varsity Theatre for his 31st anniversary tour. varsitytheatre.com

DEC. 15

A socially distanced Christmas isn’t too bad when you get to listen to some jazz. With a unique, outdoor holiday experience, Manship Theatre presents its 9th Annual Cool Winter Nights, Hot Jazz on the Shaw Center for the Arts’ fourth-floor River Terrace. The event features performers Brian Shaw, Willis Delony and more. manshiptheatre.org

ARTS BEST BETS

ALL MONTH

The work of 56 photographers is showcased in “Southbound: Photographs of and about the New South.” This exhibition at the LSU Museum of Art will provide videos and other media to give insight of the 21st century South. lsumoa.org

DEC. 1-23

Artists Paul Dean, Leslie Friedman, Kelly A. Mueller and Nonney Oddlokken present their vibrant artwork at Baton Rouge Gallery. Get lost in Mueller’s textural mixed-media works, Dean’s collages, Friedman’s installations and Oddlokken’s collages with handmade paper overlays. batonrougegallery.org

DEC. 4-6

The Gift of the Magi is brought to life by Theatre Baton Rouge this holiday season. Follow along with this tale of a couple as they buy secret gifts for one another. theatrebr.org

DEC. 4 + 16

Listening to a symphony under the stars doesn’t only exist in Hallmark holiday movies. Head to the Hemingbough amphitheater Dec. 4 and St. Joseph Cathedral Dec. 16 to listen to Baton Rouge Symphony’s Holiday Brass as it performs all your seasonal favorites. brso.org

DEC. 11-20

Watch a Theatre Baton Rouge rendition of It’s a Wonderful Life. Take a trip through this 1940s holiday-classic-turned-radio-broadcast with protagonist George Bailey. theatrebr.org

This article was originally published in the December 2020 issue of 225 Magazine.