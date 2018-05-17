This Friday night, throw it back to the ’80s at Spanish Moon’s annual ’80s Night Beach Party.

Attendees are encouraged to wear ’80s digs or their best beach attire. With big hair, bright colors and bumpin’ tunes, the event is sure to bring up a little nostalgia.

DJs Ze Idolist and Gosh Zilla will be spinning ’80s dance tunes all night long.

Spanish Moon’s annual ’80s Night Beach Party is tomorrow, May 18, 9 p.m.-2 a.m. Ladies drink free until 10 p.m.

Spanish Moon is at 1109 Highland Road. Cover is $7 at the door.