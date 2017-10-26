Spent all month putting together the perfect costume, but not sure where to wear it? Show off your costume and dance the night away at four local events this weekend.

Party ’80s style at Spanish Moon

Kick off the holiday weekend with Spanish Moon’s annual ’80s Night Dance Party Halloween Ball this Friday, Oct. 27.

DJs Ze Idolist and Gosh Zilla, along with Circa Amore, will be playing the best dance tunes of the decade.

In the spirit of the season, there will be a costume contest. Doors will open at 9 p.m. Ladies drink free until 10 p.m.

Cover is $10. Spanish Moon is at 1109 Highland Road.

Booze, boos and brews at Pelican House

It’s fright night at the Pelican House. Their fourth annual Boos and Brews Halloween Party will feature spooky spirits, creepy cocktails and a ghoulish DJ.

Gift cards will be awarded to the winners of the costume contest—$500, $100, $50 and $25 to the first, second, third place finishers and the runner-up, respectively.

The party will kickoff 10 p.m. Friday, Oct. 27. Pelican House is at 2572 Citiplace Court.

Dance in your pop culture-referencing costumes at Radio Bar

On Saturday, head to The Radio Bar for a night of “horror, screams and dance ’til you drop excitement.”

Come dressed in your most frightening or humorous costume. Prizes will be awarded for the three best costumes.

Throughout the night, DJ Matsy will be spinning jams that’ll keep your heart racing and your feet moving.

The party will kickoff at 10 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 28. Cover is free. The Radio Bar is at 3079 Government St.

Head to The Station for a block party

Baton Rouge’s biggest Halloween block party, Resurrection II, returns to The Station this Saturday, Oct. 28.

Pull out all the stops for your costume this year. The costume contest has more than $1,000 in prizes up for grabs.

The 17th Floor and Flow Tribe, among others, will be performing.

General admission tickets are $20. VIP tickets, which include food from Los Reyes Mexican Grill, are $50. To purchase a ticket, click here.

Resurrection II is Oct. 28, 7 p.m.-midnight. The Station Sports Bar & Grill is at 4608 Bennington Ave.