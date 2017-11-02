Take your four-legged friends to see Santa this Sunday, Nov. 5. They can’t tell him what’s on their Christmas list, but they can get their portrait taken.

Hosted by the Capital Area Animal Welfare Society, Santa CAAWS is open to pets of all persuasions. In past years, dogs, cats and even rabbits have had their pictures taken with Saint Nick. Children and families are also welcome to have their photos taken.

Along with the photo sessions, the event will feature food, games and helpful pet information. Free microchipping will be available from 1-4 p.m. for photo participants.

The event officially kicks off at 10 a.m., but preregistrants may begin taking photos at 9 a.m. If you preregister, you can receive 10% off your photo package. Preregistration closes tonight, Nov. 2. Click here to register.

Santa CAAWS is 10 a.m.-4 p.m. Sunday, Nov. 5, at BREC’s Perkins Road Community Park, 7122 Perkins Road.