Crawfête, festival at Barn Hill Preserve and more things to do this weekend in Baton Rouge

See a symphony on Thursday

The Baton Rouge Symphony will perform Mozart Requiem at the River Center Performing Arts Theatre on Thursday, March 9.

Watch as Jacob Joyce, the assistant conductor of the Pittsburgh Symphony Orchestra and the resident conductor of the Indianapolis Symphony Orchestra, conducts the symphony and chorus through its program including works by Mendelssohn, Schoenberg and Mozart. Note that the River Center has a clear bag policy.

Tickets range from $19-$65. The performance is from 7:30-9:30 p.m. at 300 St. Louis St.

Learn all about citrus on Saturday

The LSU AgCenter Botanic Gardens is hosting a Citrus Workshop with Baton Rouge Green on Saturday, March 11.

Begin your day with a presentation covering citrus maintenance by LSU AgCenter extension agent, Gabriel LoCoco. Afterward, participants will join Botanic Gardens staff in the citrus orchard for a pruning demonstration and experience. Coffee and pastries will be provided, and everyone is asked to bring gloves and pruners.

The workshop is free and open to the public, though pre-registration is required. It is from 9 a.m. to noon at 4560 Essen Lane.

Run a 5K on Saturday

BREC is hosting a Mardi Gras Fun Run For Developmental Disability Awareness on Saturday, March 11.

The run is open to everyone regardless of disability or age. Participants are encouraged to wear yellow in support of developmental disability or purple and green for Mardi Gras.

Registration is free. The event is from 10 a.m. to noon. Perkins Road Community Park is at 7122 Perkins Road.

Spend the weekend shopping at Barn Hill Preserve on Saturday and Sunday

Potato Soup Society is hosting its second annual Market on the Hill on Saturday, March 11 and Sunday, March 12.

Enjoy a line-up of live music by various local artists while browsing through a vintage and shopping market. Kids can stay entertained with inflatables, animal showings, kangaroo walks, gem mining, hair tinsel and more. There will be a jambalaya cook-off on Sunday as well.

Admission is $15 for the weekend and $10 for a single day. Participants 12 years and under are admitted for free. The Saturday event is from 10 a.m. to 7 p.m. and Sunday is from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. The Market on the Hill will be at 11342 LA-955, in Ethel.

Feast on crawfish with local epicureans Sunday

Baton Rouge Epicurean Society is hosting Crawfête 2023 on Sunday, March 12.

Taste crawfish dishes—including boiled crawfish, of course—created by more than 20 regional restaurants. Wash it all down with complementary alcoholic and non-alcoholic beverages while listening to live music by Blue Crab Redemption. A panel of judges will decide the best of each category. Crawfête is a fundraiser benefiting the Baton Rouge Epicurean Society and the Louisiana Hospitality Foundation. It is restricted to ages 21+.

Tickets are $100 each, and are VIP-style with all food and beverages included. The event is from 2-5 p.m. at 10000 Perkins Rowe.