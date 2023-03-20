Crafty classes: 14 local businesses offering DIY projects and hands-on workshops

It’s never too late to get in touch with your creative side and master a craft. In fact, plenty of DIY classes have been popping up around Baton Rouge offering a variety of fun things to make.

From cheese boards to clay earrings, there seems to be a workshop for almost anything, and it’s clear that crafting classes are no longer just for kiddos. Whether you’re a beginner or are looking to achieve mastery, there’s plenty to learn at these classes.

If you want to find a new hobby or just want to find a place to spend a creative afternoon with friends, we’ve got you covered. Here’s a list of some local businesses that have been hosting fun classes and workshops where you can make a unique recipe or craft and learn a new skill.

Eloise Market and Cakery

Learn some baking skills with Eloise’s DIY cake classes. These workshops will take you through the steps of frosting and decorating cakes that you can take home and enjoy. There are even seasonal class offerings, so you can show up to any holiday party with a homemade dessert that’s sure to impress.

Chapeaux

Catch duo Jenn Loftin and Karla Coreil popping up in various locations with their Chapeaux Parties. These ladies have a passion for millinery and have been sharing it with the community for the past year. Learn about the parts of a hat and history of fancy fascinators as you take the time to create your own unique headwear.

Bites & Boards

These days it seems like no party is complete without a little charcuterie board for guests to snack on. At Bites & Boards you can learn how to make the prettiest cheese boards that will make any party better. This class will show you how to set up your board and how to make fun elements like jagged-cut fruit and roses made from salami slices.

Local Supply

This Electric Depot store has recently reworked its space to include large tables for monthly crafting parties. Local artists are invited to share their crafts and techniques to a small group of participants. So far, Local Supply has hosted Made to Paint, who helped the class make painted mirrors; Rachael Roxanne By Hand, who showed the group how to make paper floral headbands and more. Check out Local Supply’s Instagram to find out what classes are popping up at the shop soon.

Bougie Bar

Head over to the Bougie Bar for wine drinking and candle making. You can book a private party for a group of friends or drop in one of the weekly Social Parties. Sip on wine as you hand pour your own candle, complete with a decorative candle holder and fragrance of your choice. After your party, you can enjoy 15% off the retail store while you wait for your candle to set.

AR Workshop

Dress up your home with some handmade decor from a class at AR Workshop. This creative studio holds DIY classes, group parties and private events. Choose from wood signs and decor or chunky knit blankets and pillows. You can even order DIY-To-Go kits or order a custom finished project.

DIY Disco

If you like crafting and listening to ABBA, DIY Disco is the place for you. Pick from a variety of projects from woodworking to painting and so much more. This crafty spot even has its own specialty cocktail list so you can enjoy a drink while you work.

Create Studios

At Create Studios, you’ll find so much more than your average art class. Besides guided painting workshops, this studio also offers a variety of holiday workshops to make decor like Christmas ornaments or Mardi Gras second line umbrellas. All crafts are available for a public or private party setting.

Throw Me Something

Located on Lee Drive, Throw Me Something specializes in pottery making. You can drop in and choose from pre-made pieces to decorate and glaze or take a pottery class and build your piece from scratch. If you’re already skilled at working with clay, you can rent time in the studio to work with a wheel to create whatever you’d like. Throw Me Something is also available to book for parties for all ages.

Baton Rouge Succulent Co.

This Highland Road plant shop is all about letting customers try their hand at making their own leafy creations. Year round, the shop has a DIY air plant bar and a dried floral bar. Around the Christmas holiday, the shop hosts pop-ups both in store and at other stores where guests can create their own dried floral or air plant ornaments with a DIY bar.

Red Stick Spice Co.

If you’re looking to improve your cooking knowledge, enroll in a class at Red Stick Spice Co. Owner Anne Milneck and her staff are eager to walk you through the steps of delicious recipes right in the shop’s test kitchen. Learn how to make dishes inspired by famous chefs like Julia Child or brush up on your kitchen abilities in a knife skills class. Check out the website to find a complete list of upcoming workshops.

Clay Cut

Enesa Stewart offers classes for attendees to make hypoallergenic polymer clay earrings. Stewart offers private parties and Open Cut events, which are open to the public. In both offerings, guests are invited to make custom clay earrings with how-to guides and a staff member to help out when needed. Enjoy a relaxing experience while making a one-of-a-kind accessory.

Louisiana Culinary Institute

Become a master in the kitchen by learning tips and tricks from Louisiana Culinary Institute’s Leisure Classes. Learn how to create the perfect steak night or pick up on other cooking specialties, like sausage making and pickling. Head over to LCI’s website to see the calendar of classes.

Pinspiration

This local craft hub supplies just about every project you can imagine. From painted wine glasses and threaded dream catchers, there’s a craft for just about anyone. You can even take a class on fashion upcycling or get messy in the Splatter Room. Check out Pinspriation’s long list of offerings to book a class that’s just right for you.