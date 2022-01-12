COVID surge forces delay on newly expanded MLK Day event lineup

A virtual church service coordinated by Shiloh Baptist Church is still scheduled for Monday, Jan. 17 at 9 a.m., as are the annual Day of Service coordinated by LSU, and an exhibition at the new Cary Saurage Community Arts Center. However, other events have been moved to Feb. 16-20 and will be celebrated in conjunction with Black History Month, according to Mayor’s Office representative Raina Vallot, who is coordinating the events.

The February schedule includes a Unity Prayer Breakfast at L’Auberge Casino and Hotel with the Gamma Eta Omega chapter of Alpha Kappa Alpha Sorority, Inc., as well as a series of service projects around Baton Rouge. Big Buddy will also offer mentor training and service opportunities. And, a community festival and additional service opportunities will be held along with the Krewe of Oshun Mardi Gras parade in north Baton Rouge.

Once again, the Walls Project will install murals with volunteer help in honor of MLK Day at the Jewel J. Newman and the Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. community centers, says Walls Project director of marketing Helena Williams. The organization is a longtime partner in MLK Day service projects and helped create several nearly 20 murals along Scenic Highway for the event in 2019.

“It’s something that we’ve done for awhile now,” Williams says. “Across the city, we’re now on our 126th mural.”

This year, Williams says, artists are coming up with designs that fit the celebration’s theme and that also incorporate the history of the specific neighborhood in which the murals will be installed. The Walls Project will also work with the Mid City Redevelopment Alliance on a community clean-up of the former Osage Street Fire Station.

For more information, or to register for events, visit mlkholidaybr.com.

