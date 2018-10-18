Take a back road on your way to Rodney Atkins’ performance at The Texas Club tonight.

The hugely popular country artist has produced chart-topping hit after hit since the release of his debut album in 2003. Some of the tracks you might be familiar with are “It’s America,” “Take a Back Road” and “Farmer’s Daughter.”

Atkins hasn’t released an album since 2011’s wildly successful Take a Back Road, although he did put out a greatest hits compilation in 2015. Stream all of his work on Spotify here.

Atkins has been nominated for two Country Music Association awards and six Academy of Country Music awards, taking home the award for Top New Male Vocalist in 2006.

Tickets for Rodney Atkins’ performance at The Texas Club on Thursday, Oct. 18, are $19 and can be purchased here. The show kicks off at 9 p.m. The Texas Club is at 456 N. Donmoor Ave.

Check out the music video for Atkins’ track “Take a Back Road” below: