The Mid City Makers Market began as a backyard trunk show. Less than a year later it has grown and become a must-attend event. The monthly market returns this month—but this time with a Halloween twist.

Guests young and old can show off their costumes for the event’s contest. There will be booth to booth trick-or-treating and, as always, live music, local art, food and drinks.

More than 80 local and regional vendors will be present, displaying a variety of artwork including jewelry, paintings, woodwork, photography, clothing and accessories, health and beauty products and ceramics. Some of the creatives you can expect to see include Bayou Bohemian Nature + Folklore, Hemmed In, The Rehaberdashery and Wascome Woodworks.

Food will be available for purchase from several vendors, including Barbosa’s Barbecue, Most Delightful Food, Unexpected Confections, Chef Schonberg’s Sweets and Maru Bread Co. Future Funky Waves and Peter Duffield will be performing.

The Halloween edition will be held Saturday, Oct. 28, 4-8 p.m. at 541 South Eugene St. Public parking is available in Baton Rouge High School’s public lots along Ogden and Eugene streets across Government Street.