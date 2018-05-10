Celebrate anime and Japanese culture at the 10th annual LouisiANIME convention, which begins tomorrow, May 11, and runs through Sunday, May 13.

Attendees can enjoy anime, music, cosplay and culture activities, as well as meetups with voice actors and YouTubers such as Bryson Baugus, Luci Christian and David Matranga.

Throughout the weekend, there will be a variety of unique events, including lessons on wig styling and prop making, a cosplay contest, rounds of Cards Against Humanity, a dance performance and anime screenings. Find the full schedule of events here.

Those interested in attending can purchase tickets for each individual day or for the full weekend. Purchase tickets here.

The LouisiANIME convention is May 11-13 at the Crowne Plaza at 4728 Constitution Ave.