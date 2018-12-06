What better way to get in the holiday spirit than by attending a Christmas parade right here in Baton Rouge? This Saturday, the Cortana Kiwanis Club is inviting you to do just that.

Each year, the Red Stick community gathers to watch the procession, either in person or on TV. The parade is usually comprised of about 80 individual installments, including marching bands, floats and dance troupes.

The family-friendly affair raises money to support the charitable work done by the Cortana Kiwanis Club, a local organization aimed at strengthening our community and helping our city flourish both economically and socially.

This year’s parade route begins on River Road in downtown Baton Rouge and wraps up near the State Capitol. View the full parade route map here.

The Cortana Kiwanis Christmas Parade will kick off at 5:30 p.m. Saturday, Dec. 8.