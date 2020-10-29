While haunted attractions in other parts of the country might not have opened this month, Louisiana seems to be itching to get back to the normal holiday routine.

The LSU Rural Life Museum is going forward with fall and Halloween-themed events, area corn mazes are being prepped for visitors, and downtown’s The 13th Gate is ready to scare in new and frightening ways.

While 10/31 Consortium had to cancel its annual Halloween parade, the local nonprofit is finding other ways to entertain, including this weekend’s Fifolet Cabaret. A ticket gets you dinner delivered from a costumed character and a link to view an online show and auction anytime between now Thursday at noon through Halloween.

There’s also Saturday’s Fifolet Flip Flop, where families can drive through a route lined with decorations and costumed characters. The festivities will take place Oct. 31, 2-4 p.m., next to Gerry Lane Buick-GMC at 6615 Florida Blvd. Find more info here from 10/31 Consortium.

At the LSU Rural Life Museum and AgCenter’s Botanic Gardens, the last day of the Corn Maze at Burden takes place Saturday, Oct. 31, with a maze, hayride, satsuma-picking, animal feeding, a pumpkin patch and more. Find more here.

And then, of course, there’s everyone’s favorite frightening attraction: the 13th Gate. We talked to owner and creative director Dwayne Sanburn to see what safety and health protocols the downtown attraction has put in place for COVID-19, as well as what kinds of new scares visitors should expect.

