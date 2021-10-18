Cooking classes, tie dye parties and improv shows this week in Baton Rouge

Get creative at Let’s Geaux Tie Dye Wednesday

Want to bring a little more color to your casual looks? You can do this Wednesday, Oct. 20, at Let’s Geaux Tie Dye at BREC’s Alsen Park.

All you need to do is bring something white to tie dye, and the rest of the supplies will be provided. Learn the basics of tie dying and bring home a colorful creation that is all your own.

The class will be from 4:30-6:30 p.m. Tickets are $5 each, and you can register for the event using this link. Alsen Park is at 601 Old Rafe Meyer Road.

Dance and sing at Rock N Rowe Thursday

Rock N Rowe is bringing an amazing lineup of music this October. This Thursday, Oc. 21, is no different, with the band Na Na Sha taking the stage.

Na Na Sha is an ensemble of musicians who love to play dance songs from decades past. If you love the swinging music of the ‘50s and ‘60s mixed with the rhythm and blues of the ‘70s with a touch of country western, then Na Na Sha is the band for you. Get your dancing shoes on and head to Perkins Rowe Town Square to enjoy a wonderful night of free music.

The concert will be from 6-9 p.m. More information about Rock N Rowe can be found here.

Enjoy a full night of entertainment at Manship Theatre Friday

Manship Theatre has two entertainment opportunities this Friday, Oct. 22.

The Family Dinner Improv Show promises an evening of spoof and laughter. Additionally, there will be a screening of The Velvet Underground (2021), a documentary that dives into the history of one of rock and roll’s greatest bands. Whichever one you choose to attend, you’re sure to have an entertaining Friday night inside the Shaw Center for the Arts.

The Family Dinner Improv Show starts at 7:30 p.m. in the Hartley Vey Theatre. Tickets for the improv show are $10. The showing of The Velvet Underground film will also be at 7:30 but will be inside Manship Theatre. Tickets are $9.50.

