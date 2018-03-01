Unwind from the havoc of the week at the Constantinides New Music Ensemble concert this Sunday.

The ensemble is a product of the LSU School of Music, featuring a rotating group of more than 15 musicians who work regularly with LSU faculty and guest artists.

They perform in traditional and nontraditional styles—along with the music, performances range from readings of student and faculty compositions to dance, theater and visual arts.

Sunday’s concert will include a performance by professor Darrel Hale, bassoon; Melody Wan, flute; Elizabeth Monzingo, soprano; Rachel Reese, violin; and a collaborative performance between Reese, Sophie Fortunato, Hanna Urdea and Raudol Palacios.

Constantinides New Music Ensemble will perform in Louisiana Art and Science Museum’s planetarium this Sunday, March 4, at 4 p.m.

The concert is free. LASM is at 100 South River Road.