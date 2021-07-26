Concerts, sunset paddle, rescheduled Juneteenth and more events to check out this week in Baton Rouge

Paddle into the sunset with BREC Wednesday

Enjoy the beauty of the Louisiana sunset on the water during a BREC sunset paddle session.

All skill levels are welcome at this event, from amateurs to experts. Feel free to bring your own watercraft, or rent one of the kayaks and canoes available at the event.

The sunset paddle session will be Wednesday, July 28, at 7:30 p.m. at the Milford Wampold Memorial Park, 901 Stanford Ave. Tickets are $10 for single paddlers, $20 for tandem and $25 for canoes, and they can be purchased here.

Three Dog Night at L’Auberge Casino and Hotel Friday

Head out to L’Auberge Casino and Hotel to hear the acclaimed musical stylings of Three Dog Night, which wrote myriad classic hits such as “Joy to the World” and “Mama Told Me (Not To Come)”.

The concert will be Friday, July 30, at 8 p.m. in the event center at L’Auberge Casino and Hotel, 777 L’Auberge Ave. Tickets for the show are $35 each and can be purchased here.

Local celebrity’s original musical playing at Manship Theatre this week

Brian Jordan Jr., a Baton Rouge native and star of the hit BET drama SISTAS, returns to his hometown to debut his original musical Riley, a humorous coming-of-age story set in Louisiana.

Manship Theatre will host two showings of the musical, the first on Friday, July 30, and the second the following Saturday, both of which begin at 7:30 p.m.

Purchase tickets or learn more about the musical here.

Postponed Juneteenth celebration happens this Saturday

Canceled in June due to weather, the Juneteenth Celebration of Unity is back on track this weekend, presented by Baton Rouge’s Black Restaurant Week. The event will feature live music—including a performance from Grammy Award winner PJ Morton—art, food from local Black-owned restaurants, a Black-owned business market, spoken word performances, a panel discussion and COVID-19 vaccinations.

The celebration will be Saturday, July 31, in City Hall Plaza, 222 St. Louis St., and runs 3-8 p.m. Find the event on Facebook to learn more.

PREVIOUS ARTICLE

NEXT ARTICLE