Concerts, Halloween craft classes and more events this week in Baton Rouge

Get spooky Monday with a haunted book class at Create Studios
Start your week off right with another spooky craft class at Create Studios this Monday, Oct. 11
This week’s craft is a scary spell book that is sure to stand out in any Halloween coffee table display. All you have to do is sign up for Monday’s class and come with an old book from home or the thrift store; all other supplies will be provided.
Tickets for the class are $35 and can be purchased here. Create Studios is at 546 Bienville St.
Unwind Thursday night at Rock N Rowe
Thursdays rock at Perkins Rowe, and this Thursday, Oct. 14, is no different.
The Rock N Rowe concert series continues this week with Henry Turner Jr.’s set of country, reggae, soul, blues and pop tunes. Bring your lawn chairs for a memorable outdoor concert experience in Perkins Rowe’s Town Square.
Rock N Rowe concerts are free to the public and last from 6-9 p.m. More information about the concert series can be found here.
Enjoy spirits and blues Friday at Historical Happy Hour
End your week at the West Baton Rouge Parish Museum this Friday, Oct. 15, with its monthly Historical Happy Hour.
October’s happy hour will feature performances by Smokehouse Porter, Miss Mamie and the Gutbucket Blues Band. Bring your own chairs, blankets and spirits for this blues concert.
Historical Happy Hour will be 6-8 p.m., and it is free to the public. For more information check out West Baton Rouge Parish Museum’s website.
Feel nostalgic Friday with Better than Ezra
Take a trip back to the ‘90s with Better Than Ezra at L’Auberge Casino & Hotel this Friday, Oct. 15.
The Louisiana band is traveling back to the town they formed in for an outdoor show on The Lawn at L’Auberge. Rock out to their classics and meet other fans; it’s sure to be a “Good” time.
Tickets are $35 and can be purchased through Ticketmaster. The show starts at 9 p.m.