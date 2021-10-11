Concerts, Halloween craft classes and more events this week in Baton Rouge

Unwind Thursday night at Rock N Rowe

Thursdays rock at Perkins Rowe, and this Thursday, Oct. 14, is no different.

The Rock N Rowe concert series continues this week with Henry Turner Jr.’s set of country, reggae, soul, blues and pop tunes. Bring your lawn chairs for a memorable outdoor concert experience in Perkins Rowe’s Town Square.

Rock N Rowe concerts are free to the public and last from 6-9 p.m. More information about the concert series can be found here.

Enjoy spirits and blues Friday at Historical Happy Hour

End your week at the West Baton Rouge Parish Museum this Friday, Oct. 15, with its monthly Historical Happy Hour.

October’s happy hour will feature performances by Smokehouse Porter, Miss Mamie and the Gutbucket Blues Band. Bring your own chairs, blankets and spirits for this blues concert.

Historical Happy Hour will be 6-8 p.m., and it is free to the public. For more information check out West Baton Rouge Parish Museum’s website.

Feel nostalgic Friday with Better than Ezra

Take a trip back to the ‘90s with Better Than Ezra at L’Auberge Casino & Hotel this Friday, Oct. 15.

The Louisiana band is traveling back to the town they formed in for an outdoor show on The Lawn at L’Auberge. Rock out to their classics and meet other fans; it’s sure to be a “Good” time.

Tickets are $35 and can be purchased through Ticketmaster. The show starts at 9 p.m.

PREVIOUS ARTICLE

NEXT ARTICLE