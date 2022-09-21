Concerts, Taylor Swift Night, a color run and more to do this weekend in Baton Rouge

Enjoy wine while you make pottery Thursday

Head over to the Cary Saurage Community Arts Center for a pottery wheel-throwing class this Thursday, Sept. 22.

Sip and Spin classes combine pottery making with beer and wine drinking. Registration includes two spots for you and a guest, six pounds of clay and tools, and two drink tickets that can be redeemed for beverages.

Sip and Spin is at 6:30. The cost is $100 per session, you can register here. The Cary Saurage Community Arts Center is at 233 St. Ferdinand St.

Jam to Taylor Swift songs Thursday

Calling all Taylor Swift fans! Chelsea’s Live is hosting a Taylor Swift-themed night called “Cruel Summer Ends” this Thursday, Sept. 22.

This dance party includes a DJ set by J.T. O’Neal that will include all of Swift’s hits along with songs from similar artists like One Direction. The party will celebrate Chelsea’s head of marketing and in-house photographer Gabrielle Feld’s birthday. Celebrate with free cover and drinks specials all night. Get your dancing shoes on and get ready to sing your heart out.

Taylor Swift Night starts at 9 p.m. Chelsea’s Live is at 1010 Nicholson Drive.

Get your country music fix Friday

Country singer Gary Allan is making a stop at the Raising Cane’s River Center this Friday, Sept. 23.

The country artist’s Ruthless tour is named after his most recent album, which tells the story of his career spanning from the ’90s until now. Along with newer songs, you’re sure to hear a few classics like “Watching Airplanes” and “Her Man,” too.

The show starts at 7:30 p.m. Tickets start at $46.50 and can be purchased here.

Laugh and listen Friday

Prepare for a night of entertainment with Mid-City Artisans’ Music & Improv Show this Friday, Sept. 23.

New Orleans band Tiffany Pollack & Co. will take the stage to provide the tunes for the musical portion of the show. Then, 225 Theatre Collective will perform its improv act to complete the night.

The show is from 6:30 to 8:30 p.m. Tickets are $35 and can be purchased here. Mid-City Artisans is at 516 Moore St.

Participate in a fun run Saturday

Get ready for a bright and colorful day at West Baton Rouge Parish Library’s Family Color Run this Saturday, Sept. 24.

Get the family all dressed up in their best plain white T-shirts, because once the run starts, the colored dust will fly and you’ll all be covered in bright hues from head to toe. The library will also host airbrush body painting and a pre-party before the run kicks off.

Check in for the run at 9:30 a.m. before it starts at 10 a.m. This event is free and open to the public. The library is at 830 North Alexander Ave. in Port Allen.

Listen to some California rock Sunday

Folk-rock band Dawes will take the stage at Manship Theatre this Sunday, Sept. 25.

This southern California band is ready to give south Louisiana a taste of their sound. This band has been on tour with rock band The Killers and has even had its music featured in the film I Want You Back.

The show will begin at 7:30 p.m. Tickets start at $60 and can be purchased here. Manship Theatre is at 100 Lafayette St.