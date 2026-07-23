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Companion Animal Alliance. File photo

Come for the food, stay for the pets at Companion Animal Alliance’s Food Truck Fridays

By
Bre Pizzolato
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Consider Friday night dinners done for the dog days of summer, thanks to Food Truck Fridays at Companion Animal Alliance. Bring the family out to experience a variety of offerings from local food trucks, complete with refreshing drinks and plenty of adorable, adoptable pets.

Featured vendors include Louisiana Lemonade and Caribbean Express BR. Combined with CAA’s $5 Fridays adoption special, you can go home with a full belly and fuller heart.

The new summer event series kicked off on Friday, June 26 and will take place from noon until 6 p.m. each Friday through August at 2550 Gourier Ave.

 

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All adopted dogs will be spayed or neutered, vaccinated, microchipped and ready for their forever homes. To learn more about adoption specials, see a list of upcoming vendors and see available pets, visit caabr.org and follow @caapets on Instagram.

This story was originally published by inRegister on June 25. To keep up with inRegistersubscribe to the free inRegister@Home e-newsletter here.

Bre Pizzolato
By Bre Pizzolato
Before landing her dream job as managing editor of "inRegister," Bre Pizzolato cut her teeth in news, advertising and marketing. These days, she crafts feature stories about the people, culture and creativity that showcase the very best of her hometown. As a loyal supporter of local eateries, she's on a mission to try every cookie and cannoli the city has to offer.

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