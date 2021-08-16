Comedy, live music and art events this week in Baton Rouge

‘Clueless’ spoof night Friday

The Family Dinner is a local comedy troupe known for its interactive movie experiences, spoofing classic movies with live skits, improv, and audience engaging games. This week, the troupe spoofs the iconic 1995 teen comedy Clueless.

This unique comedy event will be held at Manship Theatre, 100 Lafayette St., on Friday, Aug. 20, at 6:30 p.m. Tickets are $12 each and can be purchased here. Find more information on the Family Dinner spoof night here.

Ceramics demo at LSU Museum of Art Friday

Drop in to the LSU Museum of Art this week to watch creators working live in the “Boneyard” ceramics studio space.

This week’s session will feature artist and ceramics specialist Peter Smith, who will be conducting a demonstration on the use of press molds.

The drop-in demo session will be Friday, Aug. 20, from 5-7 p.m. in the LSU Museum of Art, which is on the fifth floor of the Shaw Center for the Arts, 100 Lafayette St. Find more information here.

See Bag of Donuts live Friday

A mainstay in the New Orleans live music scene, Bag of Donuts is known for its energetic, flamboyant performances and unique renditions of classic hits.

This week, the group brings its signature style to L’Auberge Casino and Hotel in Baton Rouge.

The concert will be Friday, Aug. 20, at 9 p.m. in the event center in L’Auberge, 777 L’Auberge Ave. Tickets are $10 each and can be purchased here.

