“Finish him!” This is a phrase that’s sure to be uttered several times Friday night as the guys and gals of The Family Dinner Comedy Troupe rip into the 1995 film Mortal Kombat at its Spoof Movie Night.

At this event, the troupe will belt out its critiques and hot takes on the often-lambasted movie as it plays on the big screen for the audience. Based on the wildly popular fighting game of the same name, Mortal Kombat has garnered something of a cult following since its release, mostly because many of its viewers find it to be so hilariously awful. From its abysmal special effects to its clunky dialogue, the movie has very few redeeming qualities—and it is for precisely that reason so many people find so much unadulterated fun in watching it.

With that in mind, The Family Dinner Comedy Troupe is sure to have a field day with Mortal Kombat at the newest installment of its Spoof Movie Night series. The troupe, a group of local improvisational comedians, has been hosting the series alongside its regular improv shows for more than two years.

If you’d like to get in on the action, you can secure your tickets to Friday’s Spoof Movie Night for $8 here. The screening will take place at Manship Theatre, 100 Lafayette St., beginning at 7:30 p.m.