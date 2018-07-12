Stand-up comedian and writer Billy Wayne Davis will grace the stage of The Station Sports Bar and Grill this Wednesday.

You may already be familiar with Davis through his numerous television appearances on shows like TBS’ Conan and NBC’s Last Comic Standing. Alternatively, if you’re a podcast listener, you may have caught Davis on Marc Maron’s WTF or Pete Holmes’ You Made It Weird. He also opened for Grammy-winning country artist Sturgill Simpson on his “Living the Dream” tour.

Based in Nashville, Tennessee, Davis has attracted a sizable following on both the local and national comedy scenes. In 2015, he was named a Fresh Face at the Just for Laughs Comedy Festival in Montreal.

If you’re in the mood for some laughs, head to The Station Sports Bar and Grill on Wednesday, July 18, at 8 p.m. Tickets are $10 and can be purchased here. The Station is at 4608 Bennington Ave.

Check out Davis’ Conan performance below: