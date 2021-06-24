Come dressed in your fave ’90s look for next week’s Best of 225 Experience

Have you gotten your tickets yet? The Best of 225 Experience is just a few days away! At the brand-new event next Tuesday, June 29, we’ll premiere our July 2021 edition during a ’90s-themed party and foodie experience with tastings from local restaurants.

Guests will experience sweeping downtown views from the fourth floor and rooftop terrace at the River Center Branch Library Downtown while enjoying a ’90s playlist, cocktails and lots of food. Come dressed in your best ’90s-inspired look. The nostalgic attire is totally optional, but we will give a prize to the best on-theme outfit of the night.

You’ll also get to try bites from Beausoleil Coastal Cuisine, The Francis Southern Table and Bar, Elsie’s Plate & Pie, BRQ Seafood and Barbeque, Bin 77, Burgersmith and City Roots Coffee Bar, as well as craft cocktails by Three Roll Estate and beer and wine. Special thanks to Chef Chris Motto for serving our VIP partners.