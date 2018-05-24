Members of the team behind The Collective. Photo by Collin Richie

On Saturday night, make your way to Mid City for the monthly art show Mid City Rising.

The show, hosted by local art gallery The Collective, sets out to unite the community while also giving local artists of all ages and skill levels a place to showcase their works.

Through the pop-up, The Collective hopes to give up-and-coming creatives a chance to establish themselves and their artistic careers.

More than 20 artisans will be at this month’s show, including Benjamin McCarley, Victor LeBlanc, Yvette Creel and Audrey Alem. DJ Sergio will be performing.

Throughout the night, The Pink Elephant Antiques—located right next door—will be open, allowing attendees to peruse the store. The Pink Elephant has an extensive collection of vintage lighting, clothes, decor, furniture and jewelry.

City Gelato, Hawaiian pulled pork sandwiches and nachos, and vegan options will be available for purchase.

This month’s edition of Mid City Rising is Saturday, May 26, 6-10 p.m., at The Collective, 2678 Government St.