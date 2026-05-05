Celebrate Cinco de Mayo at these local spots

Happy Cinco de Mayo! This year, the holiday falls on Taco Tuesday, making today the perfect time to indulge in your favorite Mexican dishes. There are plenty of spots in the Capital Region supplying margaritas, salsa, tacos and more.

For some places, the party includes more than food and drinks. Live music, mechanical bulls, giveaways, drink specials and more can be found in our roundup of events:

- Advertisement -

2323 S. Acadian Thruway

Mestizo is throwing a tented patio party tonight. DJ Bird will provide tunes from 5 to 9 p.m. while food and drinks are served. Find more information here, and call the restaurant at 225-387-2699 to make reservations.

35055 LA Hwy. 16, Denham Springs

Papi’s in Watson is throwing a Cinco de Mayo block party. The restaurant invites the community to enjoy food, drinks, free face painting and shot specials all day. There will be live music from 3 p.m. to 11 p.m. Find more information here.

- Advertisement -

3930 Burbank Dr., Ste. G

Modesto’s celebration kicks off at 11 a.m. with nachos, tacos, margaritas and specialty shots. Venture outside for an extended full-service patio area, food bar, margarita bar and live music beginning at 4 p.m.

14350 Wax Rd.

Locals Bar and Kitchen opens its doors at 11 a.m. for lunch and margaritas. At night, live music by Chris Leblanc and DJ Karaoke begins at 5 p.m. Find more information here.

- Advertisement -

7711 Goodwood Blvd.

This week, the Red Stick Farmers Market at the Main Library at Goodwood is highlighting one of its vendors, Yamel Johnson, who is originally from Sinaloa, Mexico. Stop by today to enjoy samples of her homegrown, authentic salsa ranchera and salsa verde, tacos and margarita mocktails.

6869 Magnolia Beach Rd., Denham Springs

4808 S. Sherwood Forest Blvd., Baton Rouge

El Paso’s Denham Springs and Baton Rouge locations are celebrating the holiday with live music, special cocktails and classic Mexican dishes. The event in Denham Springs will be from 11 a.m. to 10 p.m. Check out the restaurant’s Cinco de Mayo bar menu here. For more information on the Baton Rouge location’s event, call the restaurant at 225-400-9977.

14790 Wax Rd.

Las Palmas is throwing a party at its Central location. Listen to live music, dine on Las Palmas’ classic Mexican dishes, and don’t forget to order a soft-serve margarita. For more information, call the restaurant at 225-261-0700.

1775 S. Range Ave., Denham Springs

Stop by T’Quilas Bar and Grill in Denham Springs from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. for a Cinco de Mayo celebration with live music, margaritas and giveaways throughout the event. Find more information here.

33939 La Hwy., Denham Springs

Casa Maria’s Cinco de Mayo party begins at 6 p.m. Dance to live music by Rockin’ Dopsie and The Molly Ringwalds while sipping on soft-serve margs. Find more information here.

25375 LA-1, Plaquemine

Celebrate at Los Caravantes this evening, starting at 4 p.m. The restaurant will have a DJ, a mechanical bull and signature food and drinks. Find more information here.

7477 Burbank Dr.

Bring the whole family to this pickleball hub for a night of food, drinks and live music. From 6 to 9 p.m., patrons can listen to an acoustic set from Alex Henagan while partaking in lawn games and filling up at the nacho bar. There will also be margaritas for the adults and frozen limeades for the kiddos.

14210 Airline Hwy., Ste. J, Gonzales

Rio Verde is bringing the party with live music and soft-serve margaritas, plus free shot giveaways throughout the day. The event starts at 11 a.m. Find more information here.

27276 Crossing Circle, Denham Springs

7655 Andrea Dr., Baton Rouge

Pedro’s Denham Springs celebration lasts all day, from 11 a.m. to 10 p.m. Stop by for giveaways, live music, and soft-serve margaritas. Find more information here. The Baton Rouge location offers live music and drink specials all day, including $5 beer, $16 top-shelf margaritas and $6 Jell-O shots. Find more information here.

5252 S. Sherwood Forest Blvd.

Blue Iguana’s party promises music, shots, handcrafted cocktails and plenty of Mexican food. Find more information here.

17497 Airline Hwy., Prairieville

Urban Daiquiri’s annual Cinco de Mayo party offers $5 margaritas, music and taco food trucks. Enjoy specials on tequila shots, beer and margaritas. Find more information here.

7673 Perkins Rd.

The restaurant will be open from 11 a.m. to 9 p.m. For details, call the restaurant at 225-300-4601.

4065 Government St., Baton Rouge

9828 Bluebonnet Blvd., Baton Rouge

135 Veterans Blvd., Denham Springs

Live music from the band 2 Domestic 1 Import starts at 5 p.m. at the Government Street location as the restaurant hosts its Cinco de May party from 5 to 9 p.m. The Denham Springs location welcomes DJ KJACK from 5:30 to 6:30 p.m. followed by Ernest Scott & The Funk Children from 6:30 to 10 p.m., plus face painting and a mechanical bull. For details, call the Mid City restaurant at 225-334-9940, the Bluebonnet restaurant at 225-303-9899 or the Denham Springs location at 225-271-9999.

1185 Americana Blvd., Zachary

17097 Airline Hwy., Prairieville

627 St. Roch St., Gonzales

Each location of the restaurant is hosting its own Cinco party, with live music and more. For details, call the Zachary location at 225-306-4301, the Prairieville location at 225-269-5741 and the Gonzales location at 225-461-2021.

10155 Perkins Rowe, Ste. 110

A DJ will be spinning tunes from 6 to 9 p.m. as patrons soak in this spot’s spicy atmosphere. Call the restaurant at 877-665-2554 for details.

4738 Constitution Ave.

The restaurant is open from 11 a.m. to 9 p.m. today. Call the restaurant at 877-665-2554 for details.

4733 Jones Creek Rd.

Feast on fajitas, enchiladas and more while listening to a live band.

Know of another restaurant that’s hosting a Cinco de Mayo event tonight? Let us know at [email protected], and we’ll add them to the list.