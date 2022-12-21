Christmas Weekend in Baton Rouge: A Christmas sweater bar crawl, CF fundraiser, comedy, salsa and more

Have a fish feast on Thursday

Beausoleil Coastal Cuisine is hosting a Feast of the Seven Fishes on Thursday, Dec. 22.

It’s Christmas week and you’re about to have a fridge packed with holiday leftovers. Take a night off of cooking and let the professionals serve you fine fish while enjoying Beasuloleil’s peaceful ambiance. Begin the night with truffle lobster bisque and smoked crawfish and shrimp sausage. See the full list of dishes in the ticket link below.

Tickets are $100 per person and available here. The dinner is from 6-9 p.m. Beausoleil Coastal Cuisine is at 7731 Jefferson Highway.

Help Santa sleigh cystic fibrosis on Friday

The Irene W. & C.B. Pennington Foundation and The Sadler Family is hosting its second annual Sleigh Cystic Fibrosis event on Friday, Dec. 23.

Head over to Uncle Earl’s Bar and help raise funds for the Cystic Fibrosis Foundation Louisiana/Mississippi Chapter. There will be live music by Werewolf, drink specials, sliders by Uncle Earl’s, party pics, a visit from Santa Claus and more. All ticket sales and a percentage of drink sales will benefit the Cystic Fibrosis Foundation- Baton Rouge.

Visit to purchase tickets or make a donation. General admission is $30. The event is from 7-11 p.m. and at 3753 Perkins Road Suite E.

See a comedy show on Friday

The Texas Club is hosting comedian John Morgan on Friday, Dec. 23.

Let go of some of that holiday stress with a good laugh. Morgan is known as the “Rajun Cajun” and has performed all over the world. He’s made national television appearances on MTV, Showtime and Night Watch with Charlie Rose. He is described as “sweet as honey glazed ham and as hot as a tabasco chili pepper.”

Reserved seating is $15 and a reserved table for 4 is $160. Tickets are available for purchase here. The show will begin at 7:30 p.m. The Texas Club Baton Rouge is at 456 N Donmoor Ave.

Learn to salsa on Friday

Latin Night is back at Chelsea’s Live on Friday, Dec. 23.

Meet Yesy Barton, your salsa instructor for the night. Whether you’re ooking for a reason to show off your talent or a beginner looking to learn the basics, Barton welcomes all to the dance floor. DJ Travieso will be spinning the hottest hits. Guests must be 18+ to enter.

General admission is $10 and available for purchase here. Doors will open at 8 p.m. and the dancing lesson begins at 9 p.m. Chelsea’s Live is at 1010 Nicholson Drive.

Bar crawl in your ugly Christmas sweater on Friday

City Slice Pizza & Pints is hosting its Ugly Sweater Chimes Street Bar Crawl on Friday, Dec. 23.

Venture down Chimes Street for food and drink specials at City Slice, Soulshine, Rock Paper Taco and The Chimes on Highland. Guests are asked to bring 5 non-perishable goods or donate to the Greater Baton Rouge Food Bank on your phone via QRS Code. After donating, you will receive a wristband for access to exclusive specials on the crawl. Visit for more info.

The crawl is from 6-11 p.m. It will begin at City Slice, located at 24 W. Chimes St.