Balloons, blues, barbecue—the annual Ascension Hot Air Balloon Festival will take over the Lamar Dixon Expo Center in Gonzales this weekend.

Attendees of the two-day festival can expect live music, carnival rides, food vendors, a barbecue competition, nightly firework shows and, of course, hot air balloons. Browse the full schedule of events here.

On Friday, Lamendola’s Supermarket will host a steak cook-off, and on Saturday, Ralph’s Market will sponsor a pork spare ribs, half chicken and brisket competition.

The festival is geared toward patrons of all ages. Activities for children include magic shows, a petting zoo, inflatables, face painting and arts and crafts.

You’ll also have access to all of your favorite carnival rides, from the Gravitron to a good old-fashioned Ferris wheel. See all of the rides that will be available here.

And it wouldn’t be the Ascension Hot Air Balloon Festival without the balloons. If the weather holds up, you and your family can take a ride on a tethered hot air balloon—it’s $20 for adults and $15 for children 8 and younger.

Tickets to the Ascension Hot Air Balloon Festival are $6 for adults. Children 8 and younger get in free. The Lamar Dixon Expo Center is at 9039 S. St. Landry Ave. in Gonzales.