The work of LSU School of Art professor Malcolm McClay will be displayed in LSU Museum of Art’s new exhibit, titled “Swimming to Inishkeel.” For an in-depth look into what the exhibit has to offer, you can attend its opening reception tonight, featuring a Q&A session with McClay.

The exhibit focuses on concepts of spirituality and meditation and includes kinetic sculpture, photography and film.

Video installations depicting McClay’s performance art will be featured, highlighting his daily swims to Inishkeel, an island off the coast of Donegal, Ireland. Much of the inspiration for the exhibit stemmed from these meditative 250-meter swims in the tides between the coast and the island. “Swimming to Inishkeel” debuted in Donegal, McClay’s hometown, in early 2018.

McClay splits his time between the United States and Ireland, regularly curating exhibits throughout the states and Europe. Read about his career and his past work here.

“Swimming to Inishkeel” will be on display at the LSU Museum of Art until Feb. 10.

Tickets to its opening reception Thursday, Nov. 1, are $10 and can be purchased at the door. Attendees will be treated to hors d’oeuvres and a cash bar. The museum is at 100 Lafayette St.