Alvin Youngblood Hart will be performing with his band Muscle Theory at Mid City Ballroom on Friday, Aug. 11. Chris Leblanc will be the opening act. This will be the opening night of the new venue, developed by James Fogle of Baton Rouge Music Exchange and Steve Levine.

Hart, born in Oakland, California, in 1963 to a family of post-WWII Mississippi transplants, developed an interest in guitar as a teenager. After many years living in different parts of the country with his family, Hart did 7 years of active duty in the U.S. Coast Guard, where his talent as an electronics technician earned him nicknames like “The Rock N Roll MacGyver.” Hart has now been touring as a solo artist and with Alvin Youngblood Hart’s Muscle Theory for more than 20 years.

Come out to hear this legendary musician, see the new Mid City Ballroom and support Dyson House Listening Room (the show was originally scheduled for Dyson House, but it’s currently undergoing updates). Get tickets in advance or at the door.