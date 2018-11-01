Another year of Live After Five is about to be relegated to the history books. But you still have one more opportunity to get groovy at the popular concert series. This Friday, New Orleans blues outfit Sierra Green and the Soul Machine takes the Live After Five stage for this last show of 2018.

Sierra Green and the Soul Machine has become a staple in New Orleans’ blues scene over the last few years, blending aspects of rock, funk, soul and reggae into one seamless, smooth and versatile sound.

The band outputs both soulful originals and covers of timeless classics. Stream all of the its music on SoundCloud.

As always, Live After Five on Friday, Nov. 2, is free to attend. The concert kicks off at 5 p.m. at City Hall Plaza, 100 North Blvd.

Until next year, Live After Five!

Watch Sierra Green and the Soul Machine perform its rendition of Gloria Gaynor’s classic track “I Will Survive” below: