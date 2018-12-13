This mult-instrumentalist quartet started in 2015 when local singers and guitarists James McCann and Joshua Brumley joined forces as a two-piece band. In late 2016, cellist Guillermo Quiros and upright bassist Nelson Williams hopped on board to complete the folk/bluegrass sound of Brother’s Bear.

The band members compare their sound and tight harmonies to the Avett Brothers, the Lumineers and Gillian Welch. With their 2015 album Say and their newest just released this year, Walking Each Other Home, they’ve already established themselves on the Baton Rouge scene.

Saturday night, Dec. 15, Brother’s Bear takes the stage to showcase those folk talents at Mid City Ballroom. The doors open at 8:30 p.m., and tickets are $8 online and $10 at the door. Find out more about the show here.

Check out one of the band’s performances earlier this year below: