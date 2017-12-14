Hanukkah, the eight-day Jewish Festival of Lights, began at sundown Tuesday, Dec. 12, and will last until Wednesday, Dec. 20. This Sunday, Dec. 17, head downtown for the 3rd annual Chanukah at the State Capitol.

The celebration, hosted by the Chabad of Baton Rouge, will be held on the front steps of the Capitol building.

Attendees can enjoy traditional hot latkes and donuts and will be dazzled by the lighting of the 9-foot menorah. The event will also feature children’s activities, dreidels and the great Chocolate Gelt Drop.

The Chabad of Baton Rouge aims to offer a “compelling, rich and meaningful Jewish experience to all who come in contact with it,” regardless of background or age.

Chanukah at the State Capitol is this Sunday, Dec. 17, 4-6 p.m. The celebration is free and open to all.