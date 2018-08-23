It’s that time of the year again—the Baton Rouge Zoo’s 13th annual Zoo Run Run 5K and 1/2 Mile Kids’ Fun Run is this Saturday.

The Kids’ Fun Run will kick off the day at 7:45 a.m., immediately followed by the 5K at 8:15 a.m.

The 5K runners will be timed and awards will be presented to the first place male and female finishers. Age group awards will also be presented—review the age brackets here.

Food and refreshments will be available for all race participants and their supporters after the race wraps up. If your family or friends show up to cheer you on, they’ll gain free admission to the zoo as long as they’re onsite before the gates open to the public at 9:30 a.m.

Preregistration is $25 for adults and $12 for children 12 and younger—register here (today is the last day for pre-registration). Race day registration is $30 for adults and $17 for children. Race day registration will take place at the zoo’s front entrance beginning at 6:30 a.m. All proceeds from the race will directly benefit the Baton Rouge Zoo and international cheetah conservation efforts.