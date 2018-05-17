Here comes the bride. The long-awaited wedding of His Royal Highness Prince Harry of Wales and Ms. Meghan Markle is this Saturday, May 19. And even though we’re separated by an entire ocean, we can still join in on the fun—albeit really early in the morning.

Baton Rouge’s own British-themed pub, The Londoner, is hosting a Royal Wedding Viewing Party.

The Londoner will open its doors at 4 a.m., and the wedding will commence at 6 a.m. CST. To mark the occasion, the pub will be serving its regular brunch menu featuring omelettes, eggs benedict and shepherd’s pie.

Attendees are encouraged to come dressed in their finest wedding attire.

The Royal Wedding Viewing Party will be held 4 a.m.-noon Saturday, May 19. The Londoner is at 4215 S. Sherwood Forest Blvd.