This Saturday, women of all races, backgrounds and career fields will come together to recognize and uplift each other at A Celebration of Women.

Over the past few generations, women have emerged as strong leaders, fighting for change in their communities, workplaces and government. A Celebration of Women hopes to unite these strong voices through debate and discussion.

Through the celebration, organizer Gisele Haralson hopes to teach children the importance of giving back and caring for others, as embodied by this year’s 12 honorees. Honorees include Gwendolyn Woods Miller, former supervisor of the EBR Parish School System Nursing Department; former nurses Anna Catherine Jackson and Earl Dean Joseph; and the first black ordained deacon in the United Methodist Church, Lusinda Warren.

Tickets are $50 and may be purchased here. A portion of the proceeds will be donated to St. Jude Children’s Hospital.

A Celebration of Women is this Saturday, March 17, 11 a.m.-2 p.m., at the Belle of Baton Rouge, at 103 France St. Find more information here.