Educators, businesspeople, scientists and more will be honored at the Southern University Alumni Federation’s inaugural 40 Under Forty award ceremony at Manship Theatre tonight.

As its title suggests, the ceremony will highlight 40 Southern University alumni under the age of 40 who have excelled within their respective fields. These notable alumni were chosen by a panel of judges from a pool of nominees earlier this year. See the full list of award recipients here. Each year’s class of 40 Under Forty award recipients will be profiled in the spring and winter issues of the Southern University Alumni Federation’s The Southernite Magazine.

The organization’s inaugural 40 Under Forty award ceremony is just one facet of its annual National Alumni Conference, hosted on the university’s campus. This year’s conference will take place July 19-22. Register here.

Alternatively, if you only want to attend the 40 Under Forty portion of the conference at Manship Theatre on Thursday, July 19, you can purchase your tickets here for $50 plus fees. Manship Theatre is at 100 Lafayette St.