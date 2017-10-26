Books have the power to take us to places we’ve never been nor seen, introducing us to new people and ideas through the written word. Celebrate some of the books and writers who give us this amazing feeling at the 14th annual Louisiana Book Festival this Saturday in downtown Baton Rouge.

This free literary festival, presented by the Louisiana Center for the Book and the State Library of Louisiana, will offer a chance to meet authors, poets and storytellers while enjoying literary activities, exhibitions and demonstrations. (Psst! It will also give you a chance to meet the 225 staff. We’ll have a table at the event where we’ll be chatting with readers and giving out magazines and merch.)

More than 200 authors and panelists will be present, including children’s author and Academy Award winner William Joyce, former governor Buddy Roemer and USA Today bestselling author Ellen Byron. Check out the full list of participants.

The event will also feature live music and special activities/events for teens and children. Food and drink will be available for purchase from a variety of vendors.

The Louisiana Book Festival is this Saturday, Oct. 28, 10 a.m.-5 p.m. Festivities will be scattered around the State Library of Louisiana, Capitol Park Museum, Louisiana State Capitol and Capitol Park Welcome Center. Find the schedule here, or check out 225‘s festival highlights.