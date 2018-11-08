The King of Pop may no longer be with us, but his music lives on. This Friday, you can experience a musical journey through all his greatest hits at the Raising Cane’s River Center.

MJ Live, the touring production making a stop in Baton Rouge tomorrow night, invites attendees to relive the spectacle that is Michael Jackson through a visual and musical extravaganza featuring his most iconic tracks—”Bad,” “Billie Jean” and “Beat It,” to name a few.

Complete with a full band and an immersive light show, MJ Live promises an exciting show that any Michael Jackson fan is sure to enjoy. Get ready to sing along, Baton Rouge.

Ticket prices for MJ Live on Friday, Nov. 9, vary by seating location and can be purchased here. The show kicks off at 8 p.m. The Raising Cane’s River Center is at 275 S. River Road.

Check out a front-row view of MJ Live’s rendition of “Billie Jean” below: