Where to celebrate St. Patrick’s Day this weekend in Baton Rouge

It’s all about the parade this weekend.

The Wearin’ of the Green takes over the streets of Baton Rouge this Saturday, March 18, from 10 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. in and around the Hundred Oaks area of Baton Rouge.

Of course, nearby local restaurants and businesses always like to get in on the action. Here are a few spots celebrating before, after and during the event. See you in your green beads!

Be the first to taste a new Irish beer on Friday

Rally Cap Brewing Company is hosting a St. Patrick’s Day Celebration on Friday, March 17.

Celebrate the most popular beer-drinking day with Rally Cap as the local brewery releases a small batch of Irish red beer, Rathmullan Red. Snack on its special menu house-cured corned beef and wash it down with its green glitter seltzer, Kiss The Blarney Stone. Guests can expect the first round NCAA Tournament Games to play on its TVs all day, along with traditional Irish drinking music.

The celebration is from noon to 10 p.m. at 1212 Pennywood Ave.

Run a 5K in green on Saturday

The Wearin’ of the Green 5K Shamrock Run will be hosted on Saturday, March 18.

Begin your day of festivities with a little movement and cover 3.1 miles of asphalt on foot. The race will begin at Moreau Physical Therapy and trace the Wearin’ of the Green parade route set to begin just 2 hours later. This year, the run will benefit Baton Rouge Green.

Registration is $75 + a $5.50 sign up fee. The race/walk begins at 8 a.m. at 3129 Perkins Road.

Eat before catching beads on Saturday

La Divina Italian Cafe is hosting a St. Patrick’s Day Parade Breakfast on Saturday, March 18.

Pre-purchased tickets will give guests reserved seating at 8 a.m., breakfast and unlimited non-adult beverages. Its three entree options include: biscotto, eggs and bacon, or Italian grits. Party favors and an all-day access wristband will also be included.

Tickets are limited to 30 guests and are $25 each. All sales end March 16 at 5 p.m. Breakfast is at 3535 Perkins Road, #360.

Have brunch with a side of glitter on Saturday

Leola’s Café and Coffee House is hosting its first-ever Glitter Bar Brunch on Saturday, March 18.

Enjoy breakfast and get shimmery on your way to or from the Wearin’ of the Green Parade.

Brunch will be held from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. at 1857 Government St.

Enjoy live music by six musicians at the Earlapalooza St. Patrick’s Day party

Uncle Earl’s Bar is hosting its Earlapalooza event on Saturday, March 18.

Guests will see B.o.B., Juvenile, Ying Yang Twins, Mix Master Mike, Parish County Line and Dj Digital perform.

Tickets are $85 and VIP sections are available, email [email protected] if interested. Earlapalooza is from 11 a.m. to 8 p.m. at 3753 Perkins Road, Suite E.

Join a live music throwdown after the parade on Saturday

Beauvoir Park and The Southside Roosters are hosting Beauvoir Park’s St. Patrick’s Day Throwdown on Saturday, March 18.

Enjoy live music by The Southside Roosters and Levee Road Revue while eating from its extended food options. Barbecue pulled pork sandwiches, smoked mac and cheese, Irish car bomb smoked wings, Sunday greens with ham hocks, and D. Branch boudin balls will be served. This family-friendly event welcomes all dogs and is BYOB.

Tickets are $20 presale and $25 at the door. Doors open at 11 a.m. and live music begins after the parade. It is at 2834 Greenwood Drive.

Learn to salsa on Saturday night

Baton Rouge Latin Nights and Chelsea’s Live are hosting a St. Patrick’s Latin Night on Saturday, March 18.

The evening will start off with a beginner salsa and bachata dance lesson by iSalsa while DJ Traviezo plays a mix of tropical Latin and international flair. Advanced dancers are welcome to grab a partner to salsa with on the dance floor.

Tickets are $10. Doors open at 9 p.m. and salsa lessons begin at 9:30 p.m. Chelsea’s Live is at 1010 Nicholson Drive.