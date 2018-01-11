Head over to Mid City Ballroom tomorrow night, Jan. 12, for an album release show by Baton Rouge-based band Particle Devotion.

The eight-piece rag tag band is releasing its second album, Millennial Trash. The group will be joined by friends and fellow musicians including experimental band Food Group, musical intervention Baby in the 90s, and Austin, Texas-musician Chase Weinacht, all of whom will be giving their own performances.

Particle Devotion is made up of eight classically trained musicians, six of whom studied at the LSU School of Music. The band—dynamic and multi-instrumental—produces dark music sprinkled with a glimmer of hope. The group released its self-titled debut album in October 2015.

Read 225‘s interview with members of the band from our January issue here.

Particle Devotion’s album release show is 9 p.m.-2 a.m. tomorrow, Jan. 12, at Mid City Ballroom. Doors open at 8:30 p.m.

Tickets are $7 in advance and $10 at the door; cash only. Purchase tickets online here.

Mid City Ballroom is at 136 S. Acadian Thruway.