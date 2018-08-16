Established in 2005, N the Art Space is an immense three-building artist studio and arts education complex located in the heart of Bocage. The facility supports more than 40 local artists working in private studio spaces. After a short hiatus for renovations, the complex is reopening its doors this Saturday. It “stands to be [their] largest [art event] yet,” according to a post on the organization’s Facebook page.

In addition to the large number of artists-in-residence, more than 30 guest artists will be displaying their work at Saturday’s art open house.

Some of N the Art Space’s neighboring businesses will also be open during the event. These businesses include Elude Salon, Rima Salon, Palermo’s Ristorante and Sandy Lux Jewelers.

If you’re an artist looking to showcase your work, there are still spots available—just send an email to [email protected] to reserve your space. At the open house, 100% of all sales go directly to the artists.

To shop local art and support local creatives at N the Art Space’s art open house on Saturday, Aug. 18, all you need to do is stop by the studio 5-8 p.m. The event is free to attend. The Settlement at Bocage is at 7809 Jefferson Highway.