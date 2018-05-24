O’mar Finley and Nam Vu get roasted by comedian Raven Marie during a NO SHOW Comedy event at the Guru. Photo by George Valdez / Courtesy NO SHOW Comedy

Next Monday, May 28, NO SHOW Comedy will celebrate its second anniversary with a special celebratory show.

NO SHOW Comedy, created by O’mar Finley and Nam Vu, is a live event production company that hosts a monthly show of the same name, as well as open mic comedy show aNOther Show.

The show will feature returning comedians DC Paul, a member of New Orleans-based comedy group We are Young Funny; Evan Rabalais, who hosts monthly standup comedy show Listening Party; and Mike Honore, whose debut comedy album was released in 2017.

A few newcomers will be making their NO SHOW debut as well, including Shannen Holahan, Marcus Bond and Trey Fleuriet.

NO SHOW Comedy Anniversary Vol. 2 is Monday, May 28, 8-11 p.m., at The Guru, 1857 Government St.