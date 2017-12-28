No plans for New Years Eve? We’ve got you covered. Go ahead and pull out your best sparkly dress or your sharpest tux, and pop open the Champagne—there are plenty of parties and celebrations to choose from in Baton Rouge.

Red Stick Revelry

Head to North Boulevard Town Square for Red Stick Revelry. The free festivities begin at 7 p.m. with a concert by Bread Pudd’n. Phat Hat will perform at 9 p.m. with a special guest appearance by actor John Schneider.

At the stroke of midnight, the event celebrates with fireworks and the lowering of a custom-designed, LED-lighted red stick in Town Square.

L’Auberge Casino & Hotel

Head to L’Auberge for a New Year’s Eve bash featuring music by ’80s band Werewolf, an open bar and more. Doors open at 10:30 p.m. Tickets are $40.

The Radio Bar

The Radio Bar, at 3079 Government St., will kick off festivities at 8 p.m. A DJ will play jazzy beats throughout the night, and there will be a Champagne toast at midnight. Cover is free.

Jolie Pearl Oyster Bar

Ring in the New Year at Jolie Pearl Oyster Bar, 315 North Blvd. Guests will have a great view of the Red Stick Revelry fireworks and will receive complimentary Champagne. Meghan Montgomery will be performing. Festivities begin at 8 p.m.

Blue Year’s Eve at the Blues Room

Celebrate Blue Year’s Eve with Henry Turner Jr. and friends. The inaugural bash, celebrating Baton Rouge blues and culture, will be held at the Blues Room, 232 Lafayette St., 7 p.m.-1 a.m.

Splash Nightclub

Splash Nightclub, at 2183 Highland Road, will be handing out party favors upon entry and complimentary Champagne at midnight. There will also be a balloon drop giveaway and performances by LFR. Festivities begin at 9 p.m.

Olive or Twist

The bar and restaurant Olive or Twist, at 7248 Perkins Road, Suite A, offers up a new tradition with $15 ribeye plates served with black-eyed peas and cabbage. The bar will also offer a special menu of Champagne, chocolate and specialty cocktails as well as a free Champagne toast at midnight. The festivities begin at 4 p.m.

Zippy’s fundraiser event

Head to Zippy’s, at 3155 Perkins Road, for giveaways, drink specials and free Champagne at midnight. The party doubles as a fundraiser for Silver Lining Mentoring and will begin at 8 p.m. Cover is free.

The Pelican House

Have a neon New Year at The Pelican House, at 2572 Citiplace Court. Festivities include glow face painting, giveaways, a balloon drop, complimentary Champagne and door prizes. Tickets are available here.