The 13th annual North Gate Fest is set to take over the streets just outside LSU’s campus this Friday, featuring performances by both local and national talent.

The festival’s live music will be spread across two stages. Artists slated to grace the Abita Main Stage include WILDEYES, The Real School of Music, Retrofit, Motel Radio and Miss Mojo. At the NGF Singer-Songwriter Stage, eight local musicians will put on intimate performances throughout the night.

Plenty of good local eats will be available, too. Expect offerings from The Chimes, Louie’s Café, Krab Queenz, City Slice, Poke Loa, Pullin’ Pork, City Gelato and Vegan Village.

At the festival’s Artist Row, attendees can peruse the original work of more than 20 local artists.

The 13th annual North Gate Fest is Friday, Nov. 2, 4-11 p.m, at the North Gates of LSU near The Chimes, Highland Coffees and Louie’s Café.

Check out WILDEYES, one of the festival’s biggest acts, performing its track “Dance with the Devil”: