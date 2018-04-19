Earth Day is this Sunday, April 22. Since its establishment in 1970, the holiday has become a worldwide phenomenon and is now observed in more than 190 countries. But you don’t have to go far to celebrate. Lend a hand to Mother Earth at three community events this weekend.

Document diversity at BREC’s BioBlitz

This weekend, you can help local scientists document life’s diversities at BREC’s BioBlitz.

Throughout the event, attendees will scour the surrounding land and water in hopes of finding and identifying as many animal and plant species as possible. The information gathered through BioBlitz will give scientists a better understanding of what is in our parks, which will allow them to better manage and protect the land.

BioBlitz attendees can also go hiking or visit the Biodiversity Fair, which will feature hands-on sampling activities and live animal encounters for children and families.

Through the event, BREC hopes to foster appreciation for East Baton Rouge’s biodiversity and bring attention to BREC’s conservation areas.

BioBlitz will take place over a 24-hour period, spanning from 4 p.m. tomorrow, April 20, to 4 p.m. Saturday, April 21. Click here for a full event schedule.

The event will be held at BREC’s Greenwood Community Park, which is at 13350 LA-19 in Baker. BioBlitz is free and open to the public. All ages are welcome.

At the Baton Rouge Zoo, participate in the largest combined Earth Day celebration in North America

Show your support for the Earth by honoring its magnificent creatures at the Baton Rouge Zoo this Saturday.

The zoo will be hosting Party for the Planet, a daylong event which will include conservation education, zoo keeper chats, animal enrichments and a “going green” discussion emphasizing the importance of recycling.

More than 120 zoos and aquariums across the country will be hosting Party for the Planet events, making this the largest combined Earth Day celebration in North America.

Party for the Planet will be held at BREC’s Baton Rouge Zoo 9:30 a.m.-5 p.m. Saturday, April 21. Regular admission applies. The zoo is at 3601 Thomas Road.

Shop for spring plants at the Baton Rouge Botanic Garden Plant Sale

This Saturday, the annual Baton Rouge Botanic Garden Plant Sale is back. The sale, now in its 24th year, will offer a wide array of beautiful and affordable plants.

Shoppers can choose from a variety of culinary herbs, roses, Louisiana irises, daylilies, ferns, gingers, begonias, camellias, trees, vegetable plants, native plants and succulents. Several of these varieties are native to the area, meaning that they’ll be able to thrive here.

Many of the plants that will be sold were grown by members of the Baton Rouge Botanic Garden Foundation Board, Friends of the Botanic Garden and BREC, who joined forces to organize the sale.

Members will be scattered throughout the Botanic Garden, guiding shoppers through the basics of selecting, growing and maintaining the plants.

Proceeds will be used toward the development of the Botanic Garden, which is maintained by members of area plant societies and community volunteers.

The 24th annual Baton Rouge Botanic Garden Plant Sale will be held 8 a.m.-1 p.m. this Saturday, April 21, at the Botanic Garden at 7950 Independence Boulevard.