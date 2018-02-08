In just a few days, the long-awaited film, The Black Panther, will hit theaters. Prepare for its historic premiere at Mid-City Micro Con this Saturday, Feb. 10.

The Black Panther is the first superhero of African descent in mainstream American comics. Mid-City Micro Con, hosted by East Baton Rouge Parish Library, hopes to celebrate this by highlighting diversity in comic book characters, their creators and fans.

Participants will be able to enjoy discussion panels on a range of topics, a comics and arts market, cosplay, workshops, games and prizes, all the while exploring different fandoms and segments of comic culture.

A host of special guests will be in attendance, including the creators of Tuskegee Heirs, comic artist/illustrator Marcus Williams and children’s book author Greg Burnham; comic book inker Roland Paris, who has worked on many Marvel and DC works; and many more comic book and cosplay experts.

All attendees are encouraged to cosplay. There will be a cosplay competition for teens and adults.

Find a full schedule of events here.

Mid-City Micro Con will be held at the Main Library at Goodwood this Saturday, Feb. 10, 10 a.m.-5 p.m. The library is at 7711 Goodwood Blvd.